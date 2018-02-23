The 60-second problem: Mumbai AC local’s doors take longer to open and shut, delay other trains

The air-conditioned (AC) local train operating on the Western Railway (WR) is delaying other local trains operating on the fast corridor. Reason? There appears to be a technical problem with the automatic doors of the AC local.

A regular local train halts at every station for nearly 20 seconds. However, the AC local train halts for nearly one minute. This is because the automatic doors take 60 seconds for opening and closing. As a result, other locals behind the AC local get delayed.

Generally, a metro coach halts for 40 seconds including the time taken for closing of the doors.

“The opening and closing of the door can be altered and set by changing the speed of the motor. The timing can be controlled for each station with the help of softwares. It is not a major issue as they are all controlled electronically and can be easily monitored by changing the softwares,” said PC Saigal, former managing director Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC), under whom the new generation suburban local trains were manufactured.

Meanwhile, the WR officials along with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) are working at the Mahalaxmi car-shed on reducing the time taken for operation of the automatic closing door.

“We are working on reducing the time from stop to the starting of the AC train including the closing of doors, to 40 seconds,” said Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, WR.

Commuters have also raised concern on the punctuality of others trains and have tweeted to the WR. “8.06 am Borivali-Churchgate local is reaching and leaving late done the last two months and by introducing 7.54 am Borivali AC train is jam packed, do you understand plight of the commuters… @WesternRly,” tweeted @cm1309.

“Please heed on mumbai local office me all local late by 30 minutes @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia stop AC train care of mass people not elite club,” tweeted @shaktiAizawal.