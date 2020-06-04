Mumbai airport shuts down flight ops for over 4 hours

mumbai

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had to close its flight operations for three-and-a-half hours on Wednesday due to adverse wind patterns caused by Cyclone Nisarga.

According to airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), CSMIA handled six arrivals and 24 departures in total (including commercial, repatriation and Vande Bharat flights) on Wednesday before closing operations in the afternoon.

Due to the cyclone, the airport was scheduled to handle only 20 commercial flights (eight arrivals and 12 departures) throughout the day. It has been handling 50 flights — 25 departures and arrivals each — daily since flight operations resumed on May 25, as opposed to nearly 950 daily flights before the lockdown was imposed. IndiGo and Vistara cancelled majority of their flights operating to and from Mumbai due to the weather warning.

A spokesperson from MIAL said, “CSMIA saw a total of 20 scheduled flights which include 12 departures and 8 arrivals. CSMIA connected to 12 sectors which were operated by five airlines —Air India, AirAsia India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.”

“In consultation with AAI (Airports Authority of India), considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 14:30-19:00 hours,” read the MIAL statement. Flight operations, however, resumed at 6pm.

In the afternoon, an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Riyadh to Mumbai had to be diverted to Ahmedabad and two Emirates cargo flights returned to Dubai due to poor weather conditions. Similarly, a Jaipur-Pune flight was diverted to Surat.

Meanwhile, a FedEx (cargo) flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai overshot the runway at CSMIA around 12pm. A senior airport official said, “Secondary runway was in use from midnight due to wind pattern hence the aircraft landed on runway 14. No injuries or damage to the aircraft was caused in the overshooting of aircraft. It was a minor incident as the aircraft remained in the paved area or the runway-end surface area and no operations were affected.”

A MIAL spokesperson said the FedEx flight 5033, an MD11 aircraft, was towed away from the runway and there were no disruption in flight operations.

Flight operations at Juhu airport was closed from 12pm which would continue till 8am on Thursday.