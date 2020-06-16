e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai airport to add 50 more flights from Tuesday

Mumbai airport to add 50 more flights from Tuesday

mumbai Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:28 IST
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be handling 50 more flights from Tuesday, taking the total number of flights handled each day to 100. The airport commenced its flight operations from May 25 with 25 departures and arrivals each as per restrictions from the state government.

The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), said, “Starting June 16, the airport is permitted to cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals.”

Unlike other airports, the city airport was seeing 25 departure and 25 arrival flights as the state government had not permitted more flights to operate to and from the city. This was done as a precautionary step to avoid spread of Covid-19 to and from other states. The 25 departure flights mostly operated to places like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Kochi, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Patna and Hyderabad.

“The move will see an increase in the sectors that we are currently handling. We are glad about the new progress that has come in favour of CSMIA, and we continue to relentlessly work towards ensuring the safety of our passengers and smooth functioning at the airport,” a MIAL spokesperson said.

“The airport operator has alerted all the airlines about the development and a revised schedule of flights that will be operated on Tuesday will be made. This relaxation in the restriction is a big relief to all the stranded passengers who have not been able to fly back,” said an airport source.

