Mumbai: BMC’s budget may rise to ₹33,440 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s this year’s budget is expected to increase to ₹33,440 crore, 23% up from last year’s ₹27,258 crore, said a senior civic official.

A major chunk of the budget is likely to be allocated for mega projects, including coastal road, Goregaon-Mulund link road and revamp of Deonar abattoir. The budget is likely to be presented on February 4.

Of the three major works, the Deonar abattoir revamp, which is happening for the first time after almost 20 years, is expected to get an estimated ₹400-500 crore. Money will also be allocated for revamp and repair of BMC hospitals, and upgrade of fire brigade.

“The spillover works, including road and stormwater drain works, will also get importance. The Seventh Pay commission will put additional pressure on the budget,” the official said. HT had reported this week that the BMC’s budget is expected to focus on ongoing infrastructure works, instead of new announcements.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 23:50 IST