e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai businessman arrested for kidnapping and raping 16-year-old

Mumbai businessman arrested for kidnapping and raping 16-year-old

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:43 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

The Oshiwara police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old businessman for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and then raping her in his car. The incident took place on Wednesday between 1:30pm and 5pm.

According to the police, the accused and the survivor stay in the same residential area and know each other. On Wednesday, the man took the girl with him without informing her family. When she did not return for long, the family approached Oshiwara police and filed a kidnapping case against an unknown person.

“Around 9pm, the girl returned home and revealed the incident to her parents. The family then approached the police, where the man was booked for rape and under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said an officer.

Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar from Oshiwara police station said,” We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case further.”

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In