Mumbai businessman arrested for kidnapping and raping 16-year-old

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:43 IST

The Oshiwara police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old businessman for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and then raping her in his car. The incident took place on Wednesday between 1:30pm and 5pm.

According to the police, the accused and the survivor stay in the same residential area and know each other. On Wednesday, the man took the girl with him without informing her family. When she did not return for long, the family approached Oshiwara police and filed a kidnapping case against an unknown person.

“Around 9pm, the girl returned home and revealed the incident to her parents. The family then approached the police, where the man was booked for rape and under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said an officer.

Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar from Oshiwara police station said,” We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case further.”