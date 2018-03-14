Mumbai cab driver sentenced to 10 years for raping 13-year-old boy inside car in 2015

A 30-year-old cab driver was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a Class 7 boy in Sanctacruz (East) in 2013. The convict abducted the boy and took him near a graveyard, where he sexually assaulted him.

The sessions court sentenced the man to imprisonment on Tuesday.

The victim, who was 13 years old at the time of the incident, was studying at a municipal school.

In his testimony, the boy told the sessions court that him and his friend had washed an Indigo car, and the driver was to pay them Rs110 for the chore. However, the man told the boy that he does not have change, and asked him to come with him to fetch it.

“He took me towards the kabrastan in his vehicle near Military Camp. He stopped the vehicle and pulled up all windows of the vehicle,” the boy testified before the POCSO court.

The man raped the boy in the car and then left him in front of Military Camp and drove off. The boy only remembered the silver colour of the car with a ‘Sai Baba’ sticker on it. The boy, after getting home, told his parents about the incident, after which a case was registered at Vakola police station.

The police teams then traced the vehicle and arrested the man, based on the description provided by the boy and his friend. During his testimony, the boy identified his assaulter in the court.