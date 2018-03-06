Mumbai civic body clears decks for underground link between CSMT and Metro-3

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared the decks to connect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) subway to the Metro-3 station being constructed at Azad Maidan. In a letter sent to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Monday, BMC has stated that the municipal commissioner has approved the construction of two entry/exit structures for the metro station.

According to the letter, permission has been granted to carry out the construction of entry/exit structures along with a staircase on the footpath of the Mahapalika Marg, near the new BMC administrative building and one behind the Shahid smarak. The letter further states that MMRC has to abide by all conditions. A senior civic official said that MMRC will have to excavate a strip garden that they have agreed to reinstate after the works have been completed.

The proposal was tabled before municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta earlier this year. Metro-3 is a 33.5 km fully underground corridor that will connect the island city to the western suburbs. It is expected to be commissioned in 2021.