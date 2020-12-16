e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body plans to preserve Gilbert Hill, a 61-meter monolith column at Andheri

Mumbai civic body plans to preserve Gilbert Hill, a 61-meter monolith column at Andheri

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 01:09 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportion.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportion.
         

After historians suggested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to turn Gilbert Hill at Andheri into a tourist spot, while reiterating the potential the Grade 2 structure has, the civic body is now planning to ensure the preservation of the hill, cleaning of the area and putting up boards detailing its history. A heritage walk was organised by a group of historians inviting BMC officials of the K West ward (Andheri) to inform them about the historic significance of the 61-metre monolith column.

Historians shared some factual insights and the historic significance Gilbert Hill has which is known to be more than 66 million years old. The hill is said to be the one among three such monuments in the world and is a rare formation of thousands of hexagonal basalt columns, born of ancient volcanic lava.

“The idea to invite BMC officials and politicians was to make them understand the rich history of this place. There are tons of places in the corners of this city that have historic significance. These places can be turned into tourist spots that could also generate employment and business for the locals there,” said Bharat Gothoskar, a city historian and founder of Khaki tours. The visit was organised under BMC’s ‘Know Your Neighbourhood’ initiative.

Civic officials said that the trust of the famous Gaondevi Temple, located on the top of Gilbert Hill, will be involved in the upkeep of the hill.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of K West ward, said, “We will ensure public participation and upkeep by involving locals.”

“I discussed with BMC officials to identify similar places that have a historic significance, located in and around Andheri-Juhu area that we could bring up as a model project. I requested the ward officers to prioritise cleaning. We can also focus on putting up boards and signages,” said Shiv Sena’s member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi who also participated in the visit.

top news
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In