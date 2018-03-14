Mumbai civic body seals properties of 10 property tax defaulters

Upping its ante against property tax defaulters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 17 properties over dues worth Rs45 crore in the past one week.

The crackdown comes after abolition of octori, which was the BMC’s highest revenue generator.

Earlier this week, the BMC sealed 10 properties worth Rs28 crore. Following the action, six properties, including commercial ones, paid property tax worth Rs1.22 crore. Two properties of Bombay Dyeing owe BMC property tax of Rs12 crore, while GM Group Creators and Mayur Builders had tax dues of Rs1.40 crore and Rs6.35 lakh, respectively.

Last week, the BMC sealed seven buildings with property tax dues of Rs28 crore. The highest defaulter — Napean Sea Road’s Aashiyana Building — owes the BMC tax to the tune of Rs7.11 crore. The BMC has sealed a portion of the vehicle entrance to the building. Similarly, Naaz Cinema owes the BMC Rs4.13 crore. The civic body has sealed the entrance to the theatre.

Officials stated property tax must be paid within 90 days of receiving the bill. If property tax is not paid on time, the BMC issues notices. If the defaulter still fails to comply, water supply is disconnected and the property attached to recover dues.

In the last financial year, the civic body failed to achieve its property tax target of Rs 5,200 crore. This prompted it to draw up a list of big defaulters and crack down on them.

Civic officials stated property dues more than Rs10,000 are pending, mainly from developers, housing societies and clubhouses. Several of them have disputed the BMC’s claims in court. Half of this amount is recoverable and BMC’s target is Rs5,400 crore before March 31. It has collected Rs 3,800 crore.