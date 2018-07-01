Mumbai civic body to increase charges at 55 street parking lots

Parking

at 55 street parking lots will get costly as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to levy revised rates.

Rates at these places will range between ₹40 and ₹60 for an hour for a four-wheeler, and between ₹5 and ₹15 for a two-wheeler.

The BMC recently floated 55 tenders to appoint contractors for maintenance of street parking lots at Colaba, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri and Chembur. Currently, these parking spots are either maintained at the ward level by charging nominal rates, or are free.

A civic official said, “For these 55 plots, we will finalise contractors by July 21, provided we get good response. Then the proposal will be tabled before the standing committee. So by August or September, we are likely to award contracts.” They will be awarded for two years. The contractor will be responsible for maintenance of these parking spots.

This is the second time the BMC has floated tenders for street parking lots. Tenders were first issued for 88 street parking plots in Mumbai in July 2017. The BMC had received response to only for 14 of them.

For the current lot, the BMC has extended the last date of bidding by seven days to July 7. Fifty per cent of these contracts are reserved for women self-help groups, who requested the BMC for more time to apply.

The official quoted above said, “In case, we do not get apt response for all 55 parking spots, we will reinvite bids for the rest.”

The BMC’s parking policy was announced in January 2015, but put on hold by the state government. In December 2016, the government lifted its stay on the policy, following which the BMC began to float tenders for maintenance according to the revised rates.

The policy aims to discourage people from using personal vehicles. The policy has divided Mumbai into three categories — A, B and C — depending on the location and congestion in the area. The 55 parking spots — spreading over eight wards — come under A and B categories. Under A category ( with areas such as Horniman Circle,VN Road and Homaji Street), a monthly pass for a four-wheeler at night costs ₹3,960, while for B category (Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Eros Cinema junction, Gykhana, etc), the charge is ₹2,640. A monthly pass for a two-wheeler at night will cost ₹1,100 in B category, while the rate is ₹1,350 for A category.

Charges

There are three types of parking categories: A, B and C. Depending on the category, parking charges differ. Fresh bids for 72 parking spots have invited for the A and B categories.

A category:

Key areas: Horniman Circle,VN Road, Homaji Street, Kaikushru Dubhash Road, University Road, NCPA Road, Hutatma Chowk, etc

Charges

Four-wheelers:

Rs60: For an hour

Rs210: More than 12 hours

Rs3,960: Monthly pass between 8am and 8pm (in daytime):

Rs1,980: Monthly pass between 8pm and 8am (at night)

Parking on a Sunday:

Rs30: For an hour

Rs105: Over 12 hours

Two-wheelers:

Rs15: For an hour

Rs90: Over 12 hours

Rs1,350: Monthly pass in daytime

Rs825: Monthly pass at night

Parking on a Sunday:

Rs10: For an hour

Rs45: Over 12 hours

Charges for B category:

Key areas: Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg from Sunderlal Behel Marg to Lion Gate,

Maharshi Karve Marg from Eros Cinema junction to Madam Cama Road, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Parsi Gymkhana, etc

Four-wheelers

Rs40: For an hour

Rs140: Over 12 hours

Rs2,640: Monthly pass for daytime

Rs1,320: Monthly pass for night

Parking on a Sunday:

Rs20: For an hour

Rs70: Over 12 hours

Two-wheelers:

Rs10: For an hour

Rs60: Over 12 hours

Rs1,100: Monthly pass for daytime

Rs550: Monthly pass for night

Parking on a Sunday:

Rs5: For an hour

Rs30: Over 12 hours