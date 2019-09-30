e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Mumbai colleges, NSS, NGO come together for a gender neutral society

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

To change people’s narrative about gender equality, the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of the MU and Akshara Centre recently joined hands and hosted a workshop for over 600 students from 97 colleges.

As gender equality is a frequently-used concept but understood by few, a group of city colleges are encouraging people to change their perspective. “It is amazing to join hands with different colleges, especially with the backing of the MU. It was also overwhelming to have documentary film-maker Vibha Bakshi with us for the event,” said Nandita Gandhi, co-director of Akshara centre, an NGO working towards the empowerment of women. Bakshi’s award-winning film ‘Son Rise’ was also screened at the workshop held last week.

Students at the workshop were encouraged to discuss their understanding of the concept of inequality in the society, keeping gender in mind. “We thought being a woman invited more criticism from society, but today, despite the law’s support on their side, the third gender is more vulnerable to society’s judgements. We need to grow beyond such narrow-mindedness,” said one of the NSS volunteers.

On Sunday, Bandra’s RD National College organised another gender sensitisation workshop at their institute. Prof Vijendra Shekhawat, NSS head for the college, said, “The purpose was to get students to notice the inequality around and understand the need for a gender neutral society.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News