Mumbai colleges, NSS, NGO come together for a gender neutral society

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST

To change people’s narrative about gender equality, the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of the MU and Akshara Centre recently joined hands and hosted a workshop for over 600 students from 97 colleges.

As gender equality is a frequently-used concept but understood by few, a group of city colleges are encouraging people to change their perspective. “It is amazing to join hands with different colleges, especially with the backing of the MU. It was also overwhelming to have documentary film-maker Vibha Bakshi with us for the event,” said Nandita Gandhi, co-director of Akshara centre, an NGO working towards the empowerment of women. Bakshi’s award-winning film ‘Son Rise’ was also screened at the workshop held last week.

Students at the workshop were encouraged to discuss their understanding of the concept of inequality in the society, keeping gender in mind. “We thought being a woman invited more criticism from society, but today, despite the law’s support on their side, the third gender is more vulnerable to society’s judgements. We need to grow beyond such narrow-mindedness,” said one of the NSS volunteers.

On Sunday, Bandra’s RD National College organised another gender sensitisation workshop at their institute. Prof Vijendra Shekhawat, NSS head for the college, said, “The purpose was to get students to notice the inequality around and understand the need for a gender neutral society.”

