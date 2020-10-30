e-paper
Mumbai: Commuters can now hail bike taxis across the city

Mumbai: Commuters can now hail bike taxis across the city

Rapido, a bike taxi platform, introduced 2,000 bike taxis in the city on Friday

mumbai Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:07 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Commuters will be able to book a bike taxi by downloading the Rapido mobile phone application. Passengers will have to create an account on the mobile application. The facility is available on both android and IOS platforms.
Commuters will be able to book a bike taxi by downloading the Rapido mobile phone application. Passengers will have to create an account on the mobile application. The facility is available on both android and IOS platforms.(Representational Photo/HT)
         

Mumbai residents will now have an option to use a bike taxi to reach a particular destination faster despite heavy traffic. Transport authorities have given permission for bike taxis to operate; the first such service was launched on Friday. Though other cities have such taxis, where commuters can hail a motorcycle to travel, Mumbai authorities have only recently given permission to launch the service.

Rapido, a bike taxi platform, introduced 2,000 bike taxis in the city on Friday.

The fare of the bike taxis will be Rs6 per km and, as an introductory offer, there will be a 50% discount on the first ride.

Commuters will be able to book a bike taxi by downloading the Rapido mobile phone application. Passengers will have to create an account on the mobile application. The facility is available on both android and IOS platforms.

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters in Mumbai looking for an alternate mode of travel. There is a demand for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option.” said Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido.

A bike-owner can also register on the application and operate it as a bike taxi.

The bike taxi services will also be introduced in other cities in Maharashtra in 2021.

