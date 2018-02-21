Mumbai cop held for duping four of Rs 88 lakh by posing as SPG chief

A constable of Mumbai police was arrested for allegedly cheating four persons to the tune of Rs 88 lakh by posing as the chief of the Special Protection Group (SPG) in CBI, police said on Wednesday.

The Kasarwadwali police arrested the constable Anant Prasad Pandey (54), a resident of Nalasopara in the district.

According to police, Pandey, who was attached to the Yellow Gate police station, had not reported to work since December last year.

“Posing as the SPG chief in CBI, he promised various things to different victims between March 2016 and December 2017 and took Rs 88 lakh from them,” a police officer said.

He promised to give a liquor licence, stalls at railway stations and jobs as railway ticket checker to different victims, the officer added.

“He neither carried out the promised tasks nor returned the money to the victims,” he said.

Based on a complaint, the Thane police arrested him from Nalasopara on Tuesday.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.