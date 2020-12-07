e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Gangster Kumar Pillai, other accused acquitted in 2013 extortion case

Mumbai: Gangster Kumar Pillai, other accused acquitted in 2013 extortion case

Pillai’s lawyer Mahesh Mule said that Pillai was acquitted for want of evidence

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:49 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Kumar Pillai was extradited from Singapore to India in June 2016.
Kumar Pillai was extradited from Singapore to India in June 2016.(HT File)
         

The special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Monday acquitted Kumar Pillai and other accused in connection with an extortion case registered in 2013 by a former member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Vikhroli.

Pillai’s lawyer Mahesh Mule said that Pillai was acquitted for want of evidence. In all, the prosecution had examined 32 witnesses, but the court held that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts.

As per the prosecution case, Pillai, while he was abroad, had called the complainant, a builder from Vikroli and brother of a former MNS MLA on July 11, 2013. The prosecution alleged that Pillai had demanded a total of ₹75 lakhs extortion to continue the redevelopment project in Vikroli.

A month later on August 18, 2013, the prosecution claimed that Pillai’s man, Kiran Dhanawade, approached the builder at his residence. Dhanawade, who was later arrested, threatened the builder to kill him if he failed to pay the ransom within 48 hours. The builder, however, approached Vikroli police.

Pillai fled from the country in 1990 after jumping the bail granted to him. He was extradited from Singapore to India in June 2016. This is the first case where a trial against the gangster has concluded. The trial in the other two cases is still pending before the sessions court.

