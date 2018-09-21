Mumbai Ganpati mandals members promote bike pooling

To combat the rising petrol prices, around 30 mandals in the city are using the Ganeshotsav festival to promote the idea of bike pooling, which they think will save commuting costs and air pollution by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

Voluteers from the mandals have extended their support to ‘Ride 4 humanity’. They will apply stickers saying ‘Yo Ride 4 humanity’ on their bike to indicate that they are open to giving lifts to people travelling along the same route.

This bike-pooling concept currently has around 800-900 volunteers from across the city, some of whom have already had their first ride. Mandals supporting this initiative include Sai Shradha Seva Mandal from Gundavli, Sai Mandir from Khar, Young Children Krida Mandal at Worli and even the bigger mandals from the city such as Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli, among others.

“Today, there are problems between communities. This idea, however, is completely humanitarian, which is why the focus on the word humanity. Here, people across communities will provide rides to each other,” said Bhooshan Gogad, founder, Ride 4 humanity.

Gogad said he came up with the idea as he wanted it to be easy, cost-effective and unique as there are car pool options available, but the concept of bike pool had not been explored in the city. Gogad has also roped in biker groups and Dahi Handi mandals with the idea.

“The reason why I approached Ganpati mandals is because around 80% of volunteers in these mandals are youngsters, and of them 50-60% have bikes, so they could be take this idea forward,” Gogad said.

Currently, in places such as Goa or Bengaluru, there are people who provide bike services to tourist and residents, similar to taxi rides.

While some Ganpati mandals have already asked their volunteers to put stickers on their bikes, some are yet to do that.

“Because the Lower Parel bridge is shut, it takes us around an hour from one place to the other, in that case an initiative like this will help. Around 50 volunteers from our mandal will be putting stickers,” said Sameer Sawant from Sri Ganesh Seva Mandal, Worli (popularly known as Worlicha Raja).

Shekhar Karpe, Secretary, Purvemogra Ganeshotsav Mandal, Pump House, said around 15 volunteers have already started helping people.

“Volunteers have been asked to put stickers on their bike, only if they intend to continue this even after the festival. Some of them have already provided their first ride,” said Karpe.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 00:58 IST