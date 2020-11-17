e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai garment trader booked for raping, cheating house help

Mumbai garment trader booked for raping, cheating house help

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:24 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
The accused told his domestic help that he gave his previous employee a flat in exchange for sexual favours.
The accused told his domestic help that he gave his previous employee a flat in exchange for sexual favours.(HT PHoto)
         

A 64-year-old Andheri-based garment trader has been booked for allegedly raping and cheating his 40-year-old house help. A case was registered on November 12 at Amboli police station after police received a written application from the complainant.

The woman told police that she used to work as a house help for the accused since the last eight years. The accused allegedly told the woman that he had a sexual relationship with his previous house help and had gifted a flat in Andheri. He offered the complainant the same on multiple occasions.

In 2018, the woman booked a flat in a slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building for ₹21 lakh. She had ₹17 lakh with her and needed another ₹4 lakh to purchase the flat. The woman asked the accused for help and he loaned her ₹4 lakh and kept the house documents collateral. The woman allegedly returned the money in two years and demanded her house documents back.

An officer from Amboli police station said, “The accused allegedly used to sexually assault the woman and feared that if he returned her documents, she would stop working for him.”

The complainant then approached Amboli police station and registered a complaint. “We have filed a first information report (FIR) and are investigating the case,” said the officer.

top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In