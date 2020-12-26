e-paper
Mumbai: Glitch derails services on Central Railway’s trans-harbour line

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:01 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Koparkhairane railway station.
Koparkhairane railway station.(HT File)
         

Local train services on the trans-harbour railway line were suspended for more than four hours on Friday.

Train services were suspended from 10.05am to 2.46pm, between Thane-Vashi and Nerul-Vashi railway stations.

A technical glitch at Koparkhairane railway station resulted in the suspension of local train services.

“The railway traffic from Vashi-Thane and Nerul-Thane was suspended. Pantograph of a local train entangled with overhead wires was the reason for train suspension. Train services resumed at 2.46pm.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Owing to the failure, 60 local train services were cancelled on the trans-harbour railway line on Friday.

