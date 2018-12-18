Mumbai hospital fire: Building was under renovation, NOC in provisional category

Was the glass façade at the state government’s Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Marol in Andheri, where a fire killed eight people on Monday, installed illegally? Did the building lose its no-objection certificate over the illegal renovation?

According to the police, the fire broke out in the AC duct on the ground floor of the old structure (ground plus four) of the ESIC Hospital that has a glass façade. A new building (ground plus seven) of the hospital, which is connected to the old one on the first floor, is under construction. The old structure, too, was undergoing renovation for centralised air-conditioning.

The glass façade proved to be a major hindrance during firefighting and rescue operation, as the smoke was trapped inside and people could not find their way out. “The smoke created more trouble than the fire. We have registered an accidental death report and are checking if there was negligence,” said an officer from MIDC police station.

The new building is yet to get an occupation certificate (OC) – mandatory to start using it – or a final nod from the MIDC fire brigade. A senior fire officer said that 12-13 days ago, the hospital had applied for a final fire NOC for its new structure. Fire officials who had visited the spot found irregularities in the installations, which were conveyed to the management. “While reviewing the new building, we realised the old building too needed a few more changes. We refused to give the final NOC for the new building and put the old building’s NOC in provisional category. It would have been changed to final NOC once they complied with the norms,” said MV Ogale, deputy chief fire officer, MIDC.

“Although the old building was built in 1973, the occupants need to comply with the 2006 Fire Act, in case of a renovation or construction,” said Ogale.

An OC indicates the building has complied with all norms, including fire safety ones. The final fire safety nod shows the building has complied with the conditions put forward in the provisional fire certificate taken at the time of construction.

A senior official from the MIDC fire brigade said that depending on the cause of fire, action will be taken.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 10:26 IST