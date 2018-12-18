Death toll in Mumbai hospital fire rises to 8, 147 rescued

The death toll in Mumbai’s hospital fire shot up to eight, while another 147, mostly patients and staff, were rescued from a massive blaze that engulfed the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Andheri (East) on Monday, BMC Disaster Control said.

A two month old baby was also among those dead.

The level three fire was reported at 4:20 pm from the fourth floor of the ESIC Hospital. It was later raised to level four at 4:54pm, fire department officials said.

According to the fire brigade, smoke spread through out the multistorey hospital, trapping patients in the corridors and on the terrace. The rescued people were sent to three nearby hospitals.

All the nearby hospitals had been alerted while the rescue operation was continuing.

The fire department has sent 10 fire engines, six water tankers, three turn table ladders and as many as 16 ambulances for rescuing trapped people as senior officials supervised the operation.

Of those rescued, 19 have been admitted in Juhu’s Cooper Hospital, including two brought dead, 40 in Holy Spirit Hospital, 44 in Seven Hills Hospital including three dead, 39 were taken to Prabodhankar Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari, three in Hiranandani Hospital and two in Siddharth Hospital, for treatment.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who visited the spot along with other senior officials, said the fire would be probed and strict action taken against the guilty if any lapses found.

