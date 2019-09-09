Mumbai likely to get second AC local by September-end

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:32 IST

The Western Railway (WR) is set to introduce the second air-conditioned (AC) local by the end of this month, taking the number of AC train services to 32 from the current 16.

The new AC local was brought from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, in August.

“The trial run of the train has commenced and it will continue through the month. If there are no software or electric glitches and the train is fit for operation on the suburban corridor, then it will be introduced by the end of September on the tracks,” said a senior WR official.

After the second AC train is introduced, WR will consider operating these locals on the weekends also. Currently, the local is sent for maintenance on Saturdays and Sundays.

Last week, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal had emphasised on increasing the frequency of the AC locals on WR during the review meeting of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Konkan Railway.

He had asked the railway officials to introduce more services of AC locals at the earliest to ensure smoother travel and reduced waiting time for passengers.

WR is also undertaking trials of the prototype AC local train, which has its electrical machinery in the under-slung. After the successful trial, the train will be introduced on the suburban mainline of WR.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:05 IST