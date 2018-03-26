Mumbai man arrested for molesting French woman

The Khar police traced and arrested a 27-year-old man who had allegedly molested a 22-year-old French national in Khar (West). The police had no leads in the case but the CCTV cameras installed in Khar and Santacruz helped them trace the accused.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Khalid Sanadhi, a resident of Chimatpada in Andheri (East). The woman had come to India in January and was staying at a friend’s place in Mumbai.

The incident took place on March 21 around 9pm when the victim was returning to her friend’s house after visiting Mahalaxmi temple. She was near the Khar railway station when the accused came from behind, touched her inappropriately and ran away.

The woman was shocked but before she could ask for help, the accused had fled the spot. However, she gave his description to the police, who started checking all the CCTV cameras installed in and around the area. In the process, they spotted a man on a scooter in the same vicinity who matched the description provided by the victim.

The police then checked CCTVs in Khar, Santacruz and Chakala area, which eventually led them to the accused. Sanadhi was arrested on Sunday. Senior police inspector Ramchandra Jadhav of Khar police station confirmed the development.

“We have gained his custody for one day. We are now finding out if the accused has a prior criminal record and if he is wanted in any other case of similar nature,” added Jadhav.