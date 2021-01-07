Mumbai: Man held for threatening ex-deputy CM of Jharkhand Sudesh Mahato

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:45 IST

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Wednesday arrested 27-year-old Nilesh Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, from Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai for allegedly threatening former deputy chief minister (CM) of Jharkhand Sudesh Mahato and demanding ₹15 lakh from him.

According to police, Pandey is a native of Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district and has completed Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lucknow. However, as he started creating troubles for locals in a bid to gain hold in Pratapgarh, his parents sent him to Mumbai in a bid to refrain him from getting involved in criminal activities, said a police officer from the crime branch.

The accused has a past case of attempt to murder in Uttar Pradesh and a case of kidnapping and rape in Jharkhand. He was arrested in both the cases and was out on bail.

“During his custody, he allegedly came in contact with few criminals and got the phone number of Mahato. He called him on August 14, threatened him and demanded ₹15 lakh,” said inspector Deepak Chavan of unit 6. He threatened Mahato that he would go to his house and kill him if he failed to hand over the amount, Chavan said.

Initially, a case was registered in Gonda police station in Ranchi, Jharkhand, against an unknown person. The Jharkhand Police conducted an inquiry and traced the mobile‘s location in Mumbai. They also identified the person and shared his photograph along with his location with the Mumbai Police.

Officers of unit 6 searched the entire area and finally managed to nab Pandey from Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi. Pandey will be handed over to Jharkhand Police on transit remand, added the officer.