 Mumbai man kills woman friend for asking him to marry her, held
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Mumbai man kills woman friend for asking him to marry her, held

The 40-year-old accused and the 47-year-old victim were in a relationship for a year. Shaikh would often turn down Yadav’s proposal, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2019 14:25 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
mumbai,crime,thane
The accused smashed the woman’s face with a boulder and then burnt the body. (Getty Images)

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday for allegedly murdering a woman he was in a relationship with. Abrar Mohammed Aslam Shaikh killed Nirmala Sachin Yadav, 47, with a boulder, because she would often ask him to marry her, police inspector V Andhale from local crime branch, Thane rural, said.

The two were in a relationship for a year. Shaikh would often turn down Yadav’s proposal, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

On January 14, when Yadav asked Shaikh about their marriage again, he called her to an isolated spot off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. He smashed her face with a boulder. After she died, he burnt her body.

Police traced Shaikh through Yadav’s call data. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:25 IST

tags

more from mumbai