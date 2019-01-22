Mumbai man kills woman friend for asking him to marry her, held

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday for allegedly murdering a woman he was in a relationship with. Abrar Mohammed Aslam Shaikh killed Nirmala Sachin Yadav, 47, with a boulder, because she would often ask him to marry her, police inspector V Andhale from local crime branch, Thane rural, said.

The two were in a relationship for a year. Shaikh would often turn down Yadav’s proposal, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

On January 14, when Yadav asked Shaikh about their marriage again, he called her to an isolated spot off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. He smashed her face with a boulder. After she died, he burnt her body.

Police traced Shaikh through Yadav’s call data. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:25 IST