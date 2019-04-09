Mumbai man uses fake profiles to accuse CEO of sexual harrasment, held

Powai police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a woman and posted sexual harassment allegations against the CEO of an advertising company on social media during the #MeToo campaign last year.

According to police, the accused revealed during the probe that his female friend worked with the same company for a while and had allegedly faced sexual harassment. The accused’s friend told him that the CEO would look at her in an “objectionable manner.” Police are now probing if the woman knew about the accused’s posts.

In October 2018, the accused made three posts on social media from an anonymous account charging the CEO of sexual harassment.

After knowing about the allegations, the CEO approached the court, requesting an inquiry into the matter. The police then began with the investigation on finding out who was behind the posts.

A police officer from Powai police station said, “There is no complaint against the CEO in the police station. On March 16, we registered a first information report in the case and started our investigations. When we tracked the anonymous account, it led us to the accused.”

A local court granted the accused bail on Monday.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:57 IST