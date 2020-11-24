e-paper
Mumbai: Martyr’s widow commissioned into Army; set to fulfil his dream of serving nation

Kanika Rane cleared the Service Selection Board exam in 2019 to enrol for the course that ended on Saturday

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:14 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kanika Rane.
Kanika Rane.(Photo: Sourced)
         

Kanika Rane, 30, the widow of Major Kaustubh Rane who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Kashmir in August 2018, has been commissioned into the Army after completing a 49-week course at the Chennai’s Officers Training Academy. She cleared the Service Selection Board exam in 2019 to enrol for the course that ended on Saturday.

“I am proud of my daughter-in-law,” said Jyoti Rane, the mother of Major Rane. Kanika Rane’s father-in-law, Prakash Rane, said they encouraged her despite the tragedy. He said her training was scheduled to be completed in September but it got delayed due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

“We are happy that my daughter-in-law will fulfil her husband’s dream and serve the nation.”

