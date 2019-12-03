Mumbai may get a pathway connecting 4 religious structures

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:36 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a 4.5-km cultural pathway between Mahim and Dadar, connecting four religious places – St Michael’s Church at Mahim, Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park, Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi, and Mahim Dargah. The BMC is set to table a proposal on the project at the standing committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The proposal includes appointing a contractor to give the stretch a makeover at a cost of ₹5.69 crore. The civic body had floated tenders for the project, and selected a contractor who quoted ₹4.91 crore, the lowest bid. The cost of the total project including taxes is likely to go up to ₹5.69 crore. BMC had estimated the cost at ₹6.5 crore.

The proposal suggests beautification of the existing footpath along the stretch of Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road, which is uneven and has several obstructions along the way. The plan suggests placing benches, water fountains, toilet blocks, flooring work, dustbins and footpath repairs to make it more pedestrian-friendly. In addition, the proposal also includes putting up art display, direction boards and signages, which are to be put up by the selected contractor.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, which covers Dadar and Mahim, said, “The idea is to make footpaths clean and free of congestion for pedestrians. This is a vital pathway in this ward, considering the footfall of devotees on particular days.”

Civic officials pointed out that due to the obstruction and congestion at various points on the pathway, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, thus increasing the risk of accidents as well as contributing to traffic congestion.

However, corporators from opposition parties objected to the appointment of a contractor. Ravi Raja, leader of opposition, said, “While the estimated cost of the project is ₹6.5 crore, the selected bidder has quoted ₹4.91 crore, which is 24.5% below the estimate. Why are we not organising tendering process in a way to stop under-bidding?”

He added, “There is no objection to the work which is a need of the hour. However, the tendering process needs to be overseen thoroughly.”