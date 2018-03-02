Mumbai Metro-3 work on, city to get 20 temporary roads

While the Metro-3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) is set to change the way Mumbai travels from 2021, there are many temporary changes that Mumbaiites will have to experience as the 33.5-km fully-underground corridor is being built.

In the coming months, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is set to build temporary roads in 20 locations across the city to facilitate its underground station works.

Starting from April-May, the MMRC will be building temporary roads made of steel plates on excavated portions that will be supported by vertical posts. These will be created on one half of the road to facilitate traffic and at the same time continue underground works.

Some of the locations where the steel decks will be built include the JSS road in Girgaum, Lamington road in Grant road, Dr Anandrao Nair road in Mumbai Central, Sane Guruji Marg in Mahalakshmi, Dr E Moses road in Acharya Atre chowk, Dr Annie Besant road in Worli, Sion-Mahim link road, Gokhale road in Dadar and at Marol Naka among others.

SK Gupta, project director, MMRC, said, “In some places, we are providing for bypass roads, but in locations where it is not possible, we have to adopt these engineering solutions as we need to keep the traffic going and also continue our works at the same time.”

All these decks will be at a length of about 250m and width of seven meters. The approximate cost of each deck will also be around Rs13 crore.

Once the piling works for a particular station are complete, MMRC will begin with the work of decking. In some places like Dadar, Shitladevi and Kalbadevi, the MMRC will create concrete decks.

In January, HT had reported that MMRC has started building the first such temporary road made of steel plates on DN road at Fort. The MMRC is set to commission the road in a few days, Gupta said. All roads will also be reinstated once the works are complete.

The Metro-3 corridor chalked out by the state government will connect south Mumbai to the north and is expected to ease the burden on the suburban railway network.

It is the only underground corridor currently being executed in the city.