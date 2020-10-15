e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Metro to start ops from Monday; Monorail on Sunday

Mumbai Metro to start ops from Monday; Monorail on Sunday

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:29 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

While the Maharashtra government has allowed Metro rail operations in the state from Thursday in a graded manner, the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which runs the Metro between Ghatkopar and Versova, said it will begin operations from 8.30am on Monday. The Mumbai monorail services will start from Sunday, in a graded manner, officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, MMOPL said, “Mumbai Metro is thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for allowing Metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30am.”

Alternate seats in both Metro and monorail that have to be left unoccupied will be marked so as to maintain social distancing. Thermal scanners and sanitisers will also be placed at the entry to the stations. An official from MMRDA said, “We are working on the schedules, but we will start operations on the entire route from Sunday.”

Mumbai Monorail tweeted on Wednesday: “No Mask No Travel policy by Monorail. Passengers will be permitted to travel only while wearing proper masks...Passengers are requested to co-operate with the Monorail staff by maintaining social distancing and following necessary safety instructions.“

The services on Mumbai Metro and monorail have been shut since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed owing to the pandemic.

While Delhi Metro resumed services in September, the Maharashtra government was still sceptical about opening up services in the state.

Sources from MMOPL had said the Reliance-infra led consortium was facing losses to the tune of ₹80 lakh to a crore a day owing to the complete shutdown.

Metro-1 has done away with the plastic token system that can be used multiple times. Instead, commuters will be encouraged to use the mobile application to book tickets. The Mumbai monorail will be providing paper tickets to commuters and do away with its plastic token.

top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In