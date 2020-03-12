‘Mumbai most forgetful city, tops in leaving behind items in cabs’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:43 IST

App-based cab aggregator Uber, in its survey of lost and found items, has found Mumbai to be the most forgetful city in the country.

The survey shares details of most frequent forgotten items by riders in the city, along with the most forgetful cities in the country. The firm released its fourth edition of the “lost and found index”.

The data also reveals the days of the week and the time of the year riders report lost items in the cabs.

Kolkata and Prayagraj have ranked as the second and third most forgetful cities in India. Other cities were riders have forgotten their belongings include Delhi, Bangalore, Kanpur, Mangalore, Agra, Varanasi and Patna.

While mobile phones, cameras, bags, wallets, keys, water bottles, headphones were the most commonly forgotten items, other items that people have forgotten in the cabs include mangoes, artificial tooth, kitchen tawa, medical prescriptions, military shoes, teddy bear, safari suit and tricycle.

“Backed by rider insight and data, the lost and found Index aims to educate riders in a fun, yet informative, manner about Uber’s options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their trip.” mentions a statement by the firm.

In the survey, the company also discovered that Friday and Thursday are the “most forgetful days” of the week. The most forgetful days in 2019 were August 3, July 6, August 31, June 30 and July 27 according to the survey.