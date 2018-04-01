Mumbai Police appoint 8 women as station in-charges, Twitter applauds move

Mumbai Police have appointed eight women as station in-charges, in what they claim to be a “first in any city of the country”.

The department’s ‘step towards inclusivity’ has gathered praise from netizens and has been shared widely on social media. Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle shared the news on Saturday. It has since been shared over 300 times and liked by over 1,400 people.

Data from the Bureau of Police Research and Development has revealed that only 7.28% of all the police personnel are women. At the top, the numbers are even more dismal, with less than 1% of senior positions being occupied by women.

Twitter users have called the move ‘woman empowerment in the real sense’ and a ‘milestone’. Sample some more responses:

With over 4.44 million followers, Mumbai Police is one of the most popular Twitter handles. Their social media updates are the perfect combination of smart and funny. Ever since the force’s Twitter debut in December 2015, it has been consistently using trendy memes, GIFS and witty one-liners to get their message across to a new generation.

On International Women’s Day this year, the Uttar Pradesh police started a special service to deal with complaints from women. “A part of UP 100, the state police emergency response centre, at least 10 special PRVs on which women cops will remain present to handle women’s complaints will be launched in the first phase,” said the DGP.