Mumbai police arrest 19-year-old using ‘find my phone’ app

The Juhu police used the ‘Find My iPhone’ application of an iPhone X that was recently snatched from a businessman and arrested a 19-year-old youth who allegedly snatched it.

Police said that following the arrest of accused Shahrukh Khan alias Simran , it was found that he has multiple motor vehicle theft cases against him.

The iPhone X of the businessman was snatched in March this year, when the victim was walking along the road. The accused, who was driving a bike, snatched the phone and sped away in his motorcycle. Following this, Juhu police started tracking the location of the phone and the roads on which it was taken after it was stolen.

A team comprising sub-inspector Biradar, police naik Shankar Kale, Suhas Bhosale, Ajay Salunke and others started working on the case.

“We went to all the roads where the iPhone was tracked after it was stolen. CCTV camera footage of the all the roads where the phone was being tracked after it was stolen was scrutinised. One man was common in all the footage and we zeroed in on him,” said a police source.

Police further added that once they zeroed in on the accused, who was seen in CCTV footage riding a KTM bike, they tracked the last location of the phone before it was switched off. “We told our informers to keep an eye in that area and to check the households that have a KTM bike parked. Once our informers informed us about the residence of the accused, we raided the house,” added the source.

The source said that as it was dark when the phone was snatched, they needed to ascertain the identity of the accused as they could not see his face. “We knew the colour of the shirt of the accused who was riding the bike. Once we reached the residence, we checked his clothes and found the exact shirt that was visible in the CCTV cameras. This ascertained that he was the snatcher we were looking for,” added the source.

During interrogation of the accused, police found that the accused was involved in many other motor vehicle theft cases, the source said.