Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai police summons Anurag Kashyap to record statement in alleged sexual assault case

Mumbai police summons Anurag Kashyap to record statement in alleged sexual assault case

On September 22, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against Kashyap after the complainant had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:33 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Anurag Kashyap.
Anurag Kashyap.(HT Archive)
         

Police have summoned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday to record his statement in connection with the alleged sexual assault case filed by an actor (30) at Versova police station in Mumbai.

A Mumbai Police official said Kashyap has been summoned to join the probe.

Earlier on September 22, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against Kashyap after the complainant had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013.

Kashyap had dismissed the ‘baseless’ allegations.

“I have complete faith in the police that they will intensify their investigation. If they won’t arrest him (Kashyap) soon, then I will sit in protest,” the complainant had told HT.

On Sunday, she had visited Versova police station with her advocate Nitin Satpute to get an update regarding the probe.

The complainant stated in her FIR that Kashyap had called her to his flat located at Yari road in Andheri (West) in August 2013 to have a discussion about casting her in one of his upcoming films.

Kashyap had allegedly sexually assaulted her in his flat on the pretext of casting her in one of his films.

She has filed a case against Kashyap under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Versova police station on September 22.

