Mumbai’s BEST bus fares likely to get cheaper from July 8

The proposed Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus fares are likely to be implemented by Monday.

With the proposed fares below the prescribed limit in the state’s government resolution (GR) on public transport, the government will have to amend the GR, which will take two-three days.

Currently, the minimum BEST fare is ₹8 for a 2-km journey and for air conditioned (AC) buses, it is ₹20. For a distance of 5km, 10km, 15km and above 15km, BEST has proposed fares of ₹5, ₹10, ₹15 and ₹20, respectively. It has proposed fares of ₹6, ₹13, ₹19 and ₹25 for air-conditioned (AC) buses.

The regional transport authority gave its nod and cleared the proposal on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the parent body of BEST, and the BEST committee have already given their nod for the proposed fare cuts.

On Wednesday, in a panel chaired by Ashish Kumar Singh, transport secretary of the state the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), too, approved the proposal.

HT tried reaching Singh for a comment, but there was no response.

However, an MMRTA member said as the BEST’s proposal is much below the fare bands decided by the state, the government resolution pertaining to it needs to be amended.

This could take more time and the proposed fare cut is likely to be implemented from Monday. “BEST fare rationalisation proposal has been approved in the MMRTA meeting, but it is expected to take two to three days for issuing notification and necessary paperwork,” said Hanumant Gophane, spokesperson of BEST. In 2018, the state had amended the GR about the public transport buses fare band, so fare the hike proposal of BEST could be approved.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 01:07 IST