Mumbai’s Central Railways suburban services hit during rush hour

mumbai

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:51 IST

A snag in an outstation train outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on Thursday morning affected Mumbai’s Central Railways’ suburban services during peak hours.

The disruption on the South bound fast track lasted for more than 20 minutes causing disruption and inconvenience for commuters as services were delayed by at least 10-15 minutes.

Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of CR said that the trouble was due to snag in the locomotive of Konkan Kanya Express which was stuck between Masjid station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). “The services have resumed,” Sutar said.

The passengers said that many people jumped on to the tracks to reach nearest station to catch slow trains.

“I was stuck in the fast train behind the outstation train. As train was not moving for long time, along with other co-passengers, I jumped on the tracks and reached nearest Masjid station,” said Ashish Jadhav, a Thane resident.

Railway administration said the snag of the outstation train engine was rectified soon and services were restored.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 10:55 IST