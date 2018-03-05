Mumbai’s got swag! First AC local train gets lime green makeover

The Western Railway (WR) helped passengers commuting by the air-conditioned (AC) local train beat their Monday morning blues by painting the first and the last coaches a cheerful lime green.

The AC local has not been operated since last Thursday — it did not run on Friday on account of Holi, and on the weekend for its usual maintenance — and this period was used to paint the two coaches reserved for women.

The backdrop of the two coaches, painted lime green, show the city’s main tourist attractions, such as the Bandra-Worli sea link and Gateway Of India. The coaches also sport the face of a woman in a saree and traditional jewellery, to indicate that they are reserved for women.

“The green signifies environment, and the city’s major attractions are painted on it,” said Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, WR.

In November 2017, Hindustan Times had reported that the WR plans to give the train an ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ theme, showcasing the city’s landmarks and tourist spots.