Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai to soon get a new tourist spot: Kanhoji Angre Island

Mumbai to soon get a new tourist spot: Kanhoji Angre Island

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:01 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

To boost coastal tourism around the city, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is likely to complete various infrastructure works at Kanhoji Angre Island, 23km south of the Gateway of India.

According to senior planners, work on the island is being undertaken in two phases. In the first phase, MbPT is looking at completing works like landscaping, opening up gardens, pathways, repairs of existing buildings, and building a gazebo with seating arrangement for tourists. It will also construct a medical post, bio-toilets and water dispensers. Phase one is being undertaken at a cost of ₹8 crore.

“The works were to be completed by October-November 2019, but it got delayed owing to unseasonal rains as the only way to reach the island is via waterways,” said a senior planner associated with the project.

In the second phase of the project, MbPT is looking at building a resort, camping site, and outdoor activities. It is also planning to appoint an operation and maintenance contractor to run various activities on the island. “The second phase will require coastal zone permissions. Once phase one is completed, people can go for day trips to the island,” the official said.

Named after the Maratha admiral Kanhoji Angre, the island is home to a lighthouse, fort built by Shivaji Bhonsle I and a temple. It is important as it marks the entrance of the Mumbai harbour.

The port trust aims to boost coastal tourism in and around the city. In 2019, it inaugurated two floating restaurants at the Gateway of India and is also working on creating a one-km waterfront at Princess Dock. The stretch overlooking the sea will have a RoPax terminal, marina, skating rink, amphitheatre, walkways, and a seaside restaurant.

This year, MbPT will also start water taxis from South Mumbai to Belapur, Vashi, Nerul and Kanhoji Angre Island.

