Mumbai university fines college ₹19,500 for not sending marks of 39 first-year MCom students

mumbai

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:51 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) has imposed a fine of ₹19,500 on the administration of KPB Hinduja College of Commerce, Charni Road, after the institute missed sending the internal examination marks of 39 first-year Masters in Commerce (MCom) students.

Principal of KPB Hinduja College, Minu Madlani, said, “There was a system error and the college office has rectified it.”

While the results of the first semester MCom exam held in January were announced on February 14, 2020, the college got in touch with the university only by February 24 with updated marks of students, who were either wrongfully marked absent for certain exams or given wrong marks.

In the letter addressed to the administration of Hinduja College, the university has mentioned seat numbers of 39 students whose internal marks in subjects of Business Ethics & Corporate Social Responsibility, Cost Management Accounting and Strategic Management examination held in January 2020 were submitted to the university only on February 24, while the results were announced 10 days before.

In a stern statement addressed to the college, the university demanded an explanation for the lapse. “We request you to clarify how the marks of these students were not forwarded to the examination section [of MU] with necessary documents, and the action taken against the errant in this matter, and to pay a fine of ₹19,500,” read the letter addressed to the college.

The MU Board of Examinations (BoE) said they followed a resolution passed by them in October 2015 while imposing the fine. “The college forgot to send the right information at the time of submitting marks to the university, and as per our rule, if college submits internal marks after the results are announced, they are fined ₹500 per child whose marks they missed to submit,” said Vinod Patil, director, BoE.

The incident came to light less than six weeks after the varsity reprimanded the administration of the same institute for forgetting to share marks of one subject for their third-year Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM). HT had reported in January that as a result of this error on part of the institute, all TYBMM students of the college were marked absent for one subject, hence considered failed in that particular subject. The college administration contacted MU only after third-year students demanded clarity in the matter.