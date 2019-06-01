Mumbai vies to be part of UNESCO’s network of creative cities

Home to one of the world’s largest film industries, Mumbai is now hoping to gain global recognition as a creative city for films. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will this year apply to become part of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

A senior civic official explained that the accreditation will not only boost Mumbai’s film industry on the global platform, it will also bolster the city’s reputation as a hub of heritage, art and culture.

“The city has churned out the largest number of Hindi films ever in the country. The mayor will submit the application to the UNESCO network, for which the deadline is June 30,” the official said.

Nidhi Chaudhari, deputy municipal commissioner, confirmed the development but was unable to offer any further details. “This is at the initial stage and we have to look at several aspects before applying,” she said.

If the city receives the status, it will gain global recognition that will help promote its rich heritage and culture. The civic body will apply to be a part of the creative cities network under the film category.

Started in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) aims to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

Currently, 180 global cities including Singapore, Toronto in Canada and Dakar in Senegal make up this network and work together towards a common objective — placing creativity and cultural industries at the heart of their development plans.

The Indian cities of Chennai and Varanasi have already received accreditation from the UNESCO club in the categories of music while Jaipur made the list in the crafts and folk art section. The other creative fields include design, film, gastronomy, literature, and media arts.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 23:53 IST