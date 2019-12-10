Mumbaiites may soon be able to cycle along Metro-1 route

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:07 IST

Mumbaiites may soon get to ride bicycles on the Versova-Azad Nagar stretch and Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch of the Metro-1 route, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with the Smart Commute Foundation (SCF), is planning to build cycle tracks on the two stretches below the stations of the corridor.

With an aim to promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation to tackle road congestion, SCF, founded by Mumbai’s first bicycle mayor, Firoza Suresh, submitted a proposal in this regard to the civic body.

A senior official from BMC confirmed the proposal and said the roads and traffic department is working on the project. The cost of the project is expected to be ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore.

While a 2.65-km stretch is proposed to come up between Versova and Azad Nagar stations, the stretch between Andheri and Ghatkopar would be 7.7-km-long.

The corporation will take 1.2 metres on either sides of the central median for the track, and will also place bollards to separate them from the vehicular lane.

In the meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is also looking at cycling as a first and last-mile mobility solution. It has roped in a bike-sharing mobile app to implement a pilot project from DN Nagar station on the Metro-1 route from January 2020.