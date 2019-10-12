e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Murder convict on bail arrested in Thane for attempt to murder case

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of Thane on Thursday arrested a murder convict who was out bail but was wanted and on the run in an attempt to murder case. The man, Ravichand Madanchand Thakur, 35, was nabbed at Yeoor Hills.

According to the police, the district court had convicted Thakur in a murder case and he was on bail since April 2019. While out on bail, Thakur got involved in an attempt to murder case and was absconding.

Senior police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire said they received a tip-off that Thakur was hiding at a ‘dhaba’ (roadside eatery) at Yeoor Hills. Police raided the joint and nabbed him.

Since 2011, Thakur had been involved in gang- related shootouts in Navi Mumbai and Thane district, the police added.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:35 IST

top news
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News