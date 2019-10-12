Murder convict on bail arrested in Thane for attempt to murder case

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:35 IST

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of Thane on Thursday arrested a murder convict who was out bail but was wanted and on the run in an attempt to murder case. The man, Ravichand Madanchand Thakur, 35, was nabbed at Yeoor Hills.

According to the police, the district court had convicted Thakur in a murder case and he was on bail since April 2019. While out on bail, Thakur got involved in an attempt to murder case and was absconding.

Senior police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire said they received a tip-off that Thakur was hiding at a ‘dhaba’ (roadside eatery) at Yeoor Hills. Police raided the joint and nabbed him.

Since 2011, Thakur had been involved in gang- related shootouts in Navi Mumbai and Thane district, the police added.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:35 IST