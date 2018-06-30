Navi Mumbai cop murder case: Bidre’s family sceptical as 2 key officers to leave probe

Family members of murdered assistant police inspector Ashwni Bidre are sceptical about the future development of the case as two assistant commissioner-level officers are leaving the investigation by the end of this month.

First, Nilesh Raut, assistant commissioner of police (crime), is retiring on June 30. Raut is the investigating officer of the case and had been playing a crucial role in terms of collecting evidence against the accused.

Second, Sangeeta Alphonso, assistant commissioner of police, who was appointed by the chief minister’s office to supervise the probe, is joining the social welfare department at Konkan Bhavan on July 1.

“Alphonso was appointed to supervise this case due to her expertise in cyber-crime. She was appointed initially for three months, but her tenure was extended by one more month later. Her tenure will come to an end on June 30 unless it is extended again,” said a senior crime branch official on condition of anonymity.

Bidre’s husband, Raju Gore, said, “If a new officer is appointed, he or she may not have the same grip (on the case), like Alphonso does now.”

Gore said he had informed this to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis when he met the latter recently. “I have also filed a writ petition at the Bombay high court for the same. Now the four arrested accused are struggling to get bail. I am sure that all of them will get bail once Alphonso is out of the case,” he further said.

Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “We will ensure that the new officers are equally competent and that there is no compromise in the quality of investigation.”

Hemant Nagrale, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai, refused to comment on this topic.