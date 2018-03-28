Navi Mumbai cops seek private firms’ aid to trace trunk containing inspector’s remains

The Navi Mumbai police have decided to take help of a few private firms to trace the mortal remains of murdered assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in Vasai creek.

Earlier, the police had roped in the Navy to trace a trunk allegedly containing Gore’s remains in the creek on March 5 and 6. The operation did not yield any result. The police later sought assistance from oceanographers. They were also in touch with the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Mumbai.

“The oceanographers could not help us much owing to lack of equipment. They referred us to some private firms that are well equipped for such operations. We are now talking to those firms,” said Sangeeta Alphonso, assistant commissioner of police, who has been appointed by the chief minister’s office to supervise the investigation.

Sources said the search operation is likely to be restarted by next week. Senior officers, however, did not confirm it.

“The private firms will study the current pattern of the creek and the sea to understand how much the trunk containing Gore’s mortal remains could travel backwards or forward in two years. It will help us in understanding the present location of the trunk,” said another police officer.

Gore, 37, was posted with the Protection of Civil Rights unit at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur. She lived at Roadpali in Navi Mumbai and went missing on April 11, 2016. Gore was allegedly murdered the same day. While some parts of her body were allegedly thrown into the creek on April 11, the rest were disposed of the next day. The main accused, inspector Abhay Kurundkar, 52, was arrested on December 7 last year. Between December 11 and February 27, the police arrested three more people — including Rajesh Patil, 44, nephew of BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

Initially, the police had registered a kidnapping case. However, based on the statements of the fourth accused, Mahesh Phalnikar, 48, they added murder charges against all accused on March 1.

“Phalnikar had initially told the police that he was ready to become a government witness. However, his lawyer on Friday told the court that he was not ready to do so,” said Raju Gore, Ahswini husband.