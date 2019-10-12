Navi Mumbai residents can dial helpline to complain code violations

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:42 IST

The Navi Mumbai police launched a helpline on Friday so that residents can directly report violations on model code of conduct.

Citizens can call or send a text message on 9372419799 if they learn about model code of conduct violations or notice any prospective threat to the law and order.

“Police will take requisite measures as soon as possible,” a senior officer said.

Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “This is one of our preventive measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the elections. Cooperation of the residents is important to maintain law and order situation. Residents can contact us whenever they want.”

“If residents want to share something in person, they can visit their nearest police station. However, that is time-consuming and hence we thought of launching the helpline,” he said.

Police personnel are verifying the documents of motorists at major roads of the city.

“Primarily, bikers riding tripe seat and four-wheelers with coloured tints are being checked,” Mengade said.

The police said in most cases, those committing crimes on motorcycles use fake number plates.

