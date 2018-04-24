Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar loses 100 trees, locals allege sabotage

After many residents took a pledge to save the environment on World Earth Day on Sunday, a citizens’ group found around 100 trees burnt at Kharghar Hills.

Kharghar Green Hills, a 20-member group, learnt about the fire around 4pm and lodged a complaint with the range forest officer.

“This is not an accident but a deliberate attempt to kill the trees,” said Balaram Patil, 65, founder of the group. “We planted the saplings and watered them by hiring water tankers.”

The area comes under City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and the forest department, which has given permission to residents to plant trees and keep encroachments at bay.

Range forest officer Prakash Choudhary said, “We have received a complaint from the residents and have forwarded it to the official concerned. We have asked the official to investigate into the incident.”

Kharghar Green Hills was formed in 2012 and has planted around 350 trees in the area.

Dilip Kale, senior police inspector from Kharghar police station, said, “We have registered the complaint but the matter belongs to Cidco and the forest department. They will investigate and we will extend support to them.”

Another citizens’ group, Abhivyakti, has decided to join Kharghar Green Hills’ in following up the case.

Nareshchandra Singh, 43, a member of Abhivyakti, said, “The greenery being destroyed is disturbing. I have also informed the forest officials about the incident.”