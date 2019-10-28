Navi Mumbai students, docs promote self-examination

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:19 IST

Taking into consideration the increasing number of cases of breast cancer and the low awareness of the same, several colleges across Mumbai participated in the world Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) by conducting awareness and free check-up workshops in schools and colleges.

Conducted by Kharghar-based Motherhood Hospital, volunteers spent more than a week organising workshops across schools and colleges in and around Panvel and Kharghar with the aim of reaching out to young students and make them aware of self-examination techniques. “It is a myth that breast cancer affects women post 40 because we have noticed women as young as 30 are also suffering from it. Basic lifestyle modifications like tackling obesity, healthy diet, regular exercises and knowing how to self-examine can prevent the problem or at least detect cancer early,” said Dr Sapna Chaudhari, from the hospital.

As part of the workshops, experts reached out to female staff and students of colleges and highlighted symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures as well as the need for regular screening.

“Though we hear and read about breast cancer awareness, most of us understood the problem better through the workshop and realised the importance of self examination. As part of our college initiatives, we now plan to take up this issue and reach out to more people,” said a student of C K Thakur College, Panvel.

Other similar sessions have also been conducted in Ramsheth Thakur College in Navi Mumbai and the experts plan to reach out to more colleges soon. “In order to nip breast cancer in the bud, regular consultation and awareness about screenings is the tool we will make use of the most,” added Dr Chaudhari.

