e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Navratri spirit high despite rain, slowdown

mumbai Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:45 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Worries about reduced sponsorships as well as forecast of rain has Navratri organisers worried, but they are determined to ensure the festive season isn’t hampered.

With rain having dampened the festive spirit during this year’s Ganpati celebrations, the organisers of Navratri mandals are taking precautions in order to ensure the monsoon doesn’t play spoilsport with people’s celebrations. Most mandals that are set up in open spaces are opting for wooden platforms so that visitors don’t slip or have to step on mud.

“Quite a lot of organisers have been hesitant this year to organise a Navratri because it may rain during Navratri. Those who are doing it are taking a risk because they have to continue the celebrations even while there is an economic slowdown. Which is why we have made arrangements for a wooden platform,” said Jitendra Mehta, the organiser of Thane’s Raas Rang Navratri 2019.

Indoor celebrations include dance competitions and concerts. Some performers have opted to perform at indoor locations after the 10pm deadline as per noise norms for Navratri.

Ganesh Naidu, organiser of Kora Kendra Navratri at Borivli, said, “We are anyway struggling to have the celebrations because we are unable to find sponsors. To add to it, there is forecast of rain, so we don’t really know what’s going to happen. But let’s hope for the grace of the goddess, and that it doesn’t rain,” said Naidu.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:45 IST

trending topics
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live UpdatesNavratri 2019 WishesNavratri Fasting RulesAkshay KumarNavratri 2019World Heart Day 2019Amazon vs Flipkart SaleIndia vs South AfricaPM ModiXiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Top News
latest news
India News
Mumbai News
don't miss