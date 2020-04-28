e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / New chief justice of Bombay HC sworn in

New chief justice of Bombay HC sworn in

Justice Dipankar Datta succeeds justice Bhushan Dhamadhikari who retired as chief justice on Monday.

mumbai Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (L) greets the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta during his oath ceremony at Rajbhavan in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (L) greets the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta during his oath ceremony at Rajbhavan in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (PTI)
         

Justice Dipankar Datta took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High court on Tuesday.

Maharashtra GovernorBhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to him at Raj Bhavan, an official release said.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of guests including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a few judges of the high court attended the ceremony, it said.

Datta succeeds justice Bhushan Dhamadhikari who retired as chief justice on Monday.

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta was enrolled as an Advocate on November 16, 1989, said the Raj Bhavan release.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

Before that he practised at the Calcutta High Court, Gauhati High Court, Jharkhand High Court and also in Supreme Court for about 16 years and specialised in constitutional, labour and service matters.

He also acted as a Central Government Counsel and held the office of Lawyer-in-charge of the University of West Bengal and the West Bengal School Service Commission.

tags
top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
‘Irresponsible’: BJP chief on MLA saying shun Muslim vegetable sellers
‘Irresponsible’: BJP chief on MLA saying shun Muslim vegetable sellers
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news