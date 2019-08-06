New garden policy: Mumbai civic body seeks citizens’ suggestions

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:34 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has within the next 15 days sought suggestions from citizens on the proposed garden policy.

The BMC, in its press note, said citizens can send their views on various issues such as who should maintain the gardens, timings of the gardens and so on.

The civic body maintains about 1,068 plots as gardens, open spaces and recreational plots.

Praveen Pardeshi, civic chief, said, “We want to give priority to residents’ groups for maintaining the garden, but also want to make sure that it is accessible to the public so that it can be opened for commercial purposes at night. The groups can deploy staff for its upkeep.”

Ashutosh Salil, joint commissioner of BMC and in-charge of the garden department, said, “We are open to suggestions. We are in the process of taking over the remaining plots which were given under the earlier policy.”

Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition, Congress, said, “The BMC should make sure that like in the past there should be no commercial exploitation of the plots.”

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 23:34 IST