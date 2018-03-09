Nigerian man caught in Mumbai with cocaine worth Rs1.8 lakh

A 28-year-old Nigerian national was arrested by the anti-narcotic cell of Mumbai after he was allegedly found in possession of 30g of cocaine worth Rs1.80 lakh. The arrested accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till March 12.

According to the police, the arrested accused is been identified as Uzowm Chikwudoom Livonos, 28, a resident of Mira road. He was arrested at Byculla, Mumbai. “On the basis of information we received it was found that he was going to come near the bus stop for a deal. However, we laid a trap and caught hold of him,” an official said.

In his statement to the police, Livonos said he has been into the drug-peddling business for 18 months and came on a business visa, which he extended a few months ago. “Whenever he used to receive a call from the customers, depending on the order he used to come to India with the consignment and deliver the products. He was selling the drug for Rs6,000 per g and was getting an commission of Rs500 per g,” added the official.

Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, anti-narcotic cell, Mumbai ,confirmed that a case has been registered under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. “The accused will be in police custody till March 12 and we trying to develop (possible) further links to the case,” he said.