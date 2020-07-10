Nirupam raises doubts over Uddhav land deal for new bungalow; Sena rubbishes it

mumbai

Congress leader and former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday sought an investigation into the deal for the plot for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s new bungalow opposite Matoshree at Kala Nagar in Bandra. The Shiv Sena has rubbished the allegations.

Nirupam alleged that Rajbhushan Dixit, who sold the plot for Matoshree, has been facing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in money laundering cases. “The plot opposite Matoshree and in the close vicinity of Bandra-Kurla Complex was bought just for ₹5.8 crore in 2016. There is possibility of a cash transaction besides the cheque payment of ₹5.8 crore. Such a prime plot could not be sold for such a low price. I am not saying there was anything wrong in the deal, but just drawing the attention of the central agencies to it,” he said.

Dixit is one of the directors of Sterling Biotech, which has been accused of money laundering to the tune of ₹14,000 crore.

Shiv Sena’s South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant said: “Nirupam is not taken seriously even in his own party. Why should we pay heed to what he says? He is not toeing his own party line and the stand taken by party leader Rahul Gandhi. He should not forget that the Sena gave him his political break by making him an MP. Secondly, the land deals in Mumbai are linked to the existing ready reckoner rates. What is there to investigate?”

Nirupam had opposed the Congress’s joining hands with the Sena in the state. After his removal as the Mumbai unit chief in March 2019, the leader has not been very active in the party’s affairs.